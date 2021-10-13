Senior Connect
Durham man killed in crash with UPS tractor-trailer on I-40 near Pender County

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Durham man was killed in a crash involving a UPS tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 in Duplin County early Wednesday morning.

According to Trooper Gurganus with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the wreck happened just before 5 a.m. in the area of mile marker 378 near the Rose Hill exit — approximately ten miles from the border with Pender County.

A 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck was parked or stopped in the outside, eastbound lane of I-40 when a UPS tractor-trailer collided with the truck.

The driver of the pickup truck, 35-year-old Cedric Rogers, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gurganus said it’s still unclear if Rogers was inside the pickup truck or beside it at the time of the collision.

The UPS driver had minor injuries.

The eastbound lanes of I-40 were shutdown for about an hour while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

