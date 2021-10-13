Columbus County kicks off 41st annual fair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County kicked off their 41st annual fair on Tuesday night.

There is a little something for everyone there. Carnival games, any type of food you can think of, and rides everywhere you look.

The fair also gives the community a reason to come together after cancelling last year’s fair due to COVID-19.

“It’s a great way to celebrate all the great things that make our county in the southeastern regions great places to live,” says President of the Columbus County Fair Jess Hill.

Most of the vendors who count on yearly revenue from the fair missed out last year, so many people came out to show their support for them.

“People are able to generate revenue by promoting their businesses and getting people out, spending their money,” says Meleah Evers.

The fair is being held at 886 Prison Camp Road in Whiteville.

It is open through Sunday night at 8 p.m. and admission is $8. The admission fee gets you into the fair, with access to all contests, entertainment, and events. For $20, you can purchase an unlimited ride wristband.

