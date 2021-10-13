Brunswick County manager announces plans to retire

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Manager Randell Woodruff has announced that he plans to retire next year.

“I am appreciative to the Board of Commissioners for the opportunity to serve this county and am incredibly proud of the work we’ve achieved together,” Woodruff said. “We have an exemplary group of leaders and service-minded professionals within this organization, and I feel especially grateful and lucky that I get to close my career working alongside them all.”

Woodruff took over as Brunswick County’s manager in 2019 having 16 years experience in coastal county management.

According to the county, Woodruff’s notable accomplishments include:

Renovation of the Brunswick County Courthouse

Improvements to the Northeast Wastewater Treatment Plant and Northwest Water Treatment Plant (including a reverse-osmosis treatment system)

Merger of utility systems with Navassa and Northwest

Sewer expansion agreement with Southport

Long-range planning studies and initiatives such as Blueprint Brunswick 2040, NCDOT Brunswick County Comprehensive Transportation Plan, Brunswick County Water and Sewer Master Plan, and the County Complex Site and Master Plan

“Randell has helped lead our county through several unforeseen or unexpected challenges over the past two years, providing stability and steady guidance through it all,” said Randy Thompson, chairman of the Board of County Commissioners. “On behalf of my fellow commissioners, I want to thank him for his work and for helping us continue to improve and provide exceptional services to our residents. We wish him and his family nothing but the best as he takes on this new adventure.”

Woodruff’s tenure also saw the COVID-19 pandemic, and significant natural disasters, including Hurricane Isaias and the devastating EF-3 tornado that struck the Ocean Ridge Plantation community earlier this year.

“Through disasters and pandemics, we have seen how exceptional our Brunswick County staff and community partners are in times of crisis,” Woodruff said. “I am proud to have worked alongside these amazing individuals and know that the county remains in great hands as we all move forward.”

Before coming to Brunswick County, Woodruff served as county manager of Pender County (2015-2019), Beaufort County (2011-2015), and Camden County (2003-2011). He began his career with the North Carolina Division of Adult Probation and Parole before transitioning to local government service with Lee County in 1995, where he served as director youth and family services for eight years.

Woodruff’s tenure as county manager will continue through January 2022.

The county is currently conducting a search for candidates to serve as the next county manager.

