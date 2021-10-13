Boil advisory issued for some in Lake Waccamaw after contractors damage water main

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - A boil advisory has been issued for some Lake Waccamaw residents after contractors damaged a water main line Wednesday.

A notice from the town stated that the damaged water main is located near 508 East Old Hwy. 74/76.

The boil advisory covers Little Wheel of Home Church and continues down East Old Hwy. 74/76 including the side streets Powell Street, Mt. Zion Street, Schulken Street, James Avenue, Wananish Avenue, Fire Tower Road, and includes East Columbus High School.

A spokesperson for Columbus County Schools says it’s unclear what effect the damaged water main and boil advisory will have on East Columbus High School for Thursday.

Periods of low or no water pressure in the distribution system can increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system

Customers are asked to boil water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation) or use bottled water.

This advisory will remain in place until further notice.

