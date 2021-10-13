Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Boil advisory issued for some in Lake Waccamaw after contractors damage water main

A boil advisory has been issued for some Lake Waccamaw residents after contractors damaged a...
A boil advisory has been issued for some Lake Waccamaw residents after contractors damaged a water main line Wednesday.(AP)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - A boil advisory has been issued for some Lake Waccamaw residents after contractors damaged a water main line Wednesday.

A notice from the town stated that the damaged water main is located near 508 East Old Hwy. 74/76.

The boil advisory covers Little Wheel of Home Church and continues down East Old Hwy. 74/76 including the side streets Powell Street, Mt. Zion Street, Schulken Street, James Avenue, Wananish Avenue, Fire Tower Road, and includes East Columbus High School.

A spokesperson for Columbus County Schools says it’s unclear what effect the damaged water main and boil advisory will have on East Columbus High School for Thursday.

Periods of low or no water pressure in the distribution system can increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system

Customers are asked to boil water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation) or use bottled water.

This advisory will remain in place until further notice.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hampstead woman identified as pedestrian fatally hit by Pender County deputy
.
Woman says she was kicked out of Columbus Co. restaurant over service dog, owner disputes the claim
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines
FDA documents reveal Moderna booster side effects
Courtney Kirkham, Pender County woman hit and killed by a Pender County Sheriff's Office Deputy...
Friends remember woman hit and killed in Pender County
A local ordinance regulating the spooky holiday is not a concept exclusive to Whiteville; other...
UPDATE: Whiteville city leaders vote to repeal contentious part of ‘trick or treat’ law

Latest News

After 10 months, man still hasn’t received his car’s registration after buying from Carvana
PFAS reduction discussions are continuing
Finish date pushed back for filtration system to remove PFAS
The 2021 show features 2D and 3D artwork from 125 local artists and a youth art exhibit from...
Art in the Arboretum returns in-person for 2021
Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
Juvenile arrested in New Hanover High shooting to be tried as an adult
The Town applied for the grant in July 2020 to build a unique playground for residents and...
Town of Carolina Beach receives conservation grant for Lake Park playground updates