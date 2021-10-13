Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Art in the Arboretum returns in-person for 2021

The 2021 show features 2D and 3D artwork from 125 local artists and a youth art exhibit from...
The 2021 show features 2D and 3D artwork from 125 local artists and a youth art exhibit from New Hanover County middle and high school students.("Kids Feeding Koi" compliments of Evelyn Fischer)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 26th annual Art in the Arboretum will return November 5–7 as an in-person event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The three-day fundraising event will be held in the grounds of the New Hanover County Arboretum at 6206 Oleander Drive, Wilmington and COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.

“We are so excited to bring Art in the Arboretum back to the gardens after holding the event virtually in 2020,” said New Hanover County Arboretum and Cooperative Extension Director Lloyd Singleton. “Our team of volunteers and staff have been hard at work making this event safe for visitors, artists, and families. The talent of local artists will be on full display, with one-of-a-kind sculptures, jewelry, original paintings, photography, and more – all against the backdrop of the Arboretum’s fall colors. We’re thankful for the beauty this event brings to our community through art and nature, and for the support it gives back to the Arboretum.”

The 2021 show includes 2D and 3D artwork from 125 local artists, and a youth art exhibit from New Hanover County middle and high school students. There will also be live music and botanical-themed children’s art activities.

Attendees can purchase art throughout the weekend. The artists will receive 70% of the proceeds; the non-profit Friends of the Arboretum benefits from 25%, and 5% of the proceeds go to the Wilmington Art Association.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hampstead woman identified as pedestrian fatally hit by Pender County deputy
.
Woman says she was kicked out of Columbus Co. restaurant over service dog, owner disputes the claim
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines
FDA documents reveal Moderna booster side effects
Courtney Kirkham, Pender County woman hit and killed by a Pender County Sheriff's Office Deputy...
Friends remember woman hit and killed in Pender County
A local ordinance regulating the spooky holiday is not a concept exclusive to Whiteville; other...
UPDATE: Whiteville city leaders vote to repeal contentious part of ‘trick or treat’ law

Latest News

After 10 months, man still hasn’t received his car’s registration after buying from Carvana
PFAS reduction discussions are continuing
Finish date pushed back for filtration system to remove PFAS
Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
Juvenile arrested in New Hanover High shooting to be tried as an adult
The Town applied for the grant in July 2020 to build a unique playground for residents and...
Town of Carolina Beach receives conservation grant for Lake Park playground updates