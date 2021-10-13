Art in the Arboretum returns in-person for 2021

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 26th annual Art in the Arboretum will return November 5–7 as an in-person event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The three-day fundraising event will be held in the grounds of the New Hanover County Arboretum at 6206 Oleander Drive, Wilmington and COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.

“We are so excited to bring Art in the Arboretum back to the gardens after holding the event virtually in 2020,” said New Hanover County Arboretum and Cooperative Extension Director Lloyd Singleton. “Our team of volunteers and staff have been hard at work making this event safe for visitors, artists, and families. The talent of local artists will be on full display, with one-of-a-kind sculptures, jewelry, original paintings, photography, and more – all against the backdrop of the Arboretum’s fall colors. We’re thankful for the beauty this event brings to our community through art and nature, and for the support it gives back to the Arboretum.”

The 2021 show includes 2D and 3D artwork from 125 local artists, and a youth art exhibit from New Hanover County middle and high school students. There will also be live music and botanical-themed children’s art activities.

Attendees can purchase art throughout the weekend. The artists will receive 70% of the proceeds; the non-profit Friends of the Arboretum benefits from 25%, and 5% of the proceeds go to the Wilmington Art Association.

