Annual list of most stolen vehicles released – watch out if you own a 1997 Accord in NC

(Image: National Insurance Crime Bureau)
(Image: National Insurance Crime Bureau)
By Bill Young
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Drivers of older Honda Accords better be careful – it was the most stolen vehicle in North Carolina for 2020.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau just released the annual list of most stolen vehicles both nationally and by state.

The 1997 Accord is the most stolen vehicle in North Carolina and the third most stolen nationally.

Ford and Chevrolet pickups are also in high demand by thieves, though they like them newer in North Carolina than nationally.

With the exception of the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Cherokee, all the most stolen vehicles in North Carolina are family sedans.

Car thefts were also up 13 percent nationally in 2020 as compared to 2019.

