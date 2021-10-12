Whiteville Police arrest suspect in connection with jewelry store robbery

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police Department arrested a man Tuesday suspected of robbing a jewelry store after tracking his movements in Florida.

Following an investigation that led detectives with the Whiteville PD to Florida, Je’shaun Burnette of Clearwater Florida was taken into custody for allegedly robbing Fowler Jewelry with a dangerous weapon.

The reported “Armed Robbery” took place on October 4, 2021.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers determined approximately $15,000 worth of jewelry had been stolen and the suspect had fled the scene driving a dark-colored BMW SUV.

The vehicle was located several miles from the scene and a search of the vehicle led detectives to the identity of the suspect.

Following an investigation that led detectives with the Whiteville PD to Florida, Je’shaun Burnette of Clearwater Florida was taken into custody (Whiteville Police Department)

Officers worked in conjunction with the Clearwater Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force to locate the suspect who had outstanding warrants in Miami Florida.

Burnette is being held without bond pending extradition and other charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.