Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Whiteville Police arrest suspect in connection with jewelry store robbery

An armed robbery at Fowler Jewelry store is under investigation.
An armed robbery at Fowler Jewelry store is under investigation.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police Department arrested a man Tuesday suspected of robbing a jewelry store after tracking his movements in Florida.

Following an investigation that led detectives with the Whiteville PD to Florida, Je’shaun Burnette of Clearwater Florida was taken into custody for allegedly robbing Fowler Jewelry with a dangerous weapon.

The reported “Armed Robbery” took place on October 4, 2021.

Whiteville Police respond to armed robbery at jewelry store

Upon arrival at the scene, officers determined approximately $15,000 worth of jewelry had been stolen and the suspect had fled the scene driving a dark-colored BMW SUV.

The vehicle was located several miles from the scene and a search of the vehicle led detectives to the identity of the suspect.

Following an investigation that led detectives with the Whiteville PD to Florida, Je’shaun...
Following an investigation that led detectives with the Whiteville PD to Florida, Je’shaun Burnette of Clearwater Florida was taken into custody(Whiteville Police Department)

Officers worked in conjunction with the Clearwater Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force to locate the suspect who had outstanding warrants in Miami Florida.

Burnette is being held without bond pending extradition and other charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hampstead woman identified as pedestrian fatally hit by Pender County deputy
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a domestic call in the 8600...
‘He will be very volatile when the deputies show’: 911 call released in deadly officer-involved shooting in Brunswick County
A Pender County Schools social studies teacher was suspended from Topsail High School after...
UPDATE: Suspended Pender County Schools teacher will report to work Tuesday
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned...
Body found in abandoned home in Bladen County
The sign in front of a Chick-Fil-A
Brunswick County’s second Chick-fil-A location will open Thursday

Latest News

The Infamous Stringdusters are coming to Greenfield Lake Amphitheater (Source: nocoast)
Expect “Stringdusters times 10″ when the Grammy-Award winning bluegrass band performs at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
A gravestone is seen in the near distance.
Grave of 1898 victim discovered, funeral planned 123 years later
.
Woman says she was kicked out of Columbus Co. restaurant over service dog, owner disputes the claim
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines
FDA documents reveal Moderna booster side effects