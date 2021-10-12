Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Rare snow leopard dies after showing signs of COVID-19

The zoo says Baya began exhibiting a cough and lethargy over the earlier this month.
The zoo says Baya began exhibiting a cough and lethargy over the earlier this month.(Dakota News Now)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Gray News) – A rare snow leopard at a zoo in South Dakota died after showing signs of COVID-19.

According to the Great Plains Zoo, Baya started showing signs of a cough on Oct. 3. The leopard’s health quickly declined, and a team was put together to provide Baya with 24-hour care.

Despite best efforts, Baya died on Oct. 7.

Zoo officials say a necropsy will be performed to determine how the leopard died and if there were any contributing factors.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Baya,” said CEO Becky Dewitz. “Each day, our animal care staff work to give our animals high quality care and their passion and dedication is evident. This loss is a deep wound, and our team grieves together.”

The zoo made a post on Facebook to recognize a family’s kind gesture of bringing zoo employees sympathy cards and flowers after learning Baya had died.

“It is always tough when you lose any animal unexpectedly, especially one as rare as an endangered snow leopard,” said Dan Ashe, president and CEO of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Baya, 2.5 years old, came to the Great Plains Zoo as a breeding recommendation as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ survival plan for snow leopards.

Strut, the male she was paired with at the zoo, is currently experiencing minor symptoms, according to the zoo.

A tiger at the zoo tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 6.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a domestic call in the 8600...
‘He will be very volatile when the deputies show’: 911 call released in deadly officer-involved shooting in Brunswick County
Hampstead woman identified as pedestrian fatally hit by Pender County deputy
A Pender County Schools social studies teacher was suspended from Topsail High School after...
UPDATE: Suspended Pender County Schools teacher will report to work Tuesday
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned...
Body found in abandoned home in Bladen County
The sign in front of a Chick-Fil-A
Brunswick County’s second Chick-fil-A location will open Thursday

Latest News

In this Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, photograph, a sign for potential hires stands outside the door...
Companies scraping for staff ahead of the holidays
Members of the House are scrambling to Washington to pass a short-term lift of the nation’s...
House returns to stave off default with debt limit vote
Fulton County Registration and Elections Director Rick Barron reported the allegations to the...
Elections employees fired in Georgia, accused of shredding 33 voter registrations
Barbara and Andy Parker are parents of murdered journalist Alison Parker. The family is asking...
Slain reporter’s father takes on Facebook over video of shooting death
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law