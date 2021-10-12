Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

New Hanover Health Advantage to offer two Medicare Advantage plans

The annual enrollment period starts Oct. 15, and ends on Dec. 7. Coverage starts January 1, 2022.
The annual enrollment period starts Oct. 15, and ends on Dec. 7. Coverage starts January 1, 2022.(Pexels)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Health Advantage will offer two Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plan options in 2022 for residents in New Hanover, Pender and Brunswick counties.

Officials with New Hanover Health Advantage, a New Hanover Regional Medical Center affiliate, says the Medicare Advantage plans will give residents “extra cost-effective benefits with local providers they trust.”

According to New Hanover Health Advantage, the benefits of this year’s plan include:

• $0 premium option

• $0 preventive dental coverage, something not offered through Original Medicare

• Option to see any Medicare provider

• Reimbursement for membership at the patient’s fitness club of choice

• No-cost, non-emergency transportation to doctor’s appointments through a private taxi service

• A prepaid over-the-counter medication card, which patients can use to purchase medications like pain relievers or cough medicines at their local drug store

The annual enrollment period starts Oct. 15, and ends on Dec. 7. Coverage starts January 1, 2022.

For more information, call 910-667-6442 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hampstead woman identified as pedestrian fatally hit by Pender County deputy
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a domestic call in the 8600...
‘He will be very volatile when the deputies show’: 911 call released in deadly officer-involved shooting in Brunswick County
A Pender County Schools social studies teacher was suspended from Topsail High School after...
UPDATE: Suspended Pender County Schools teacher will report to work Tuesday
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned...
Body found in abandoned home in Bladen County
The sign in front of a Chick-Fil-A
Brunswick County’s second Chick-fil-A location will open Thursday

Latest News

A gravestone is seen in the near distance.
Grave of 1898 victim discovered, funeral planned 123 years later
.
Woman says she was kicked out of Columbus Co. restaurant over service dog, owner disputes the claim
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines
FDA documents reveal Moderna booster side effects
The county is using around $5 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan and is working...
Free broadband internet service available to eligible NHC residents