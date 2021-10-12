New Hanover Health Advantage to offer two Medicare Advantage plans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Health Advantage will offer two Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plan options in 2022 for residents in New Hanover, Pender and Brunswick counties.

Officials with New Hanover Health Advantage, a New Hanover Regional Medical Center affiliate, says the Medicare Advantage plans will give residents “extra cost-effective benefits with local providers they trust.”

According to New Hanover Health Advantage, the benefits of this year’s plan include:

• $0 premium option

• $0 preventive dental coverage, something not offered through Original Medicare

• Option to see any Medicare provider

• Reimbursement for membership at the patient’s fitness club of choice

• No-cost, non-emergency transportation to doctor’s appointments through a private taxi service

• A prepaid over-the-counter medication card, which patients can use to purchase medications like pain relievers or cough medicines at their local drug store

The annual enrollment period starts Oct. 15, and ends on Dec. 7. Coverage starts January 1, 2022.

For more information, call 910-667-6442 to schedule an appointment.

