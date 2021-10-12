Senior Connect
NC’s Lt. Gov. Robinson to speak amid calls for his resignation over anti-LGBT comments

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson(AP)
By Jeff Reeves
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has scheduled a press conference for Tuesday afternoon as calls for his resignation continue.

Robinson came under fire last week after video surfaced of him speaking at a Randolph County church over the summer.

In the video, Robinson was discussing topics taught in public schools when he likened homosexual and transgender people to “filth.”

Republicans stand by NC Lt. Gov. Robinson after calls for his resignation over transgender, homosexuality comments

“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson said at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove.

State lawmakers and LGBTQ advocates called for this resignation but Robinson refused to back down.

Robinson posted a video over the weekend, defending what he said and calling attention to three books he said are in North Carolina schools, including “George,” “Lawn Boy,” and “Gender Queer.” He included explicit images from the third book.

“The idea that our children should be taught about concepts about transgenderism and exposed to sexually explicit material in the classroom is abhorrent,” Robinson said in a Facebook video.

CBS 17 confirmed at least one Orange County High School carries one of the books.

“This whole thing has been an attempt to once again change the argument and silence the voices on the right. Well, let me tell you plainly right here and right now, I will not back down,” Robinson said.

He is calling for those books to be removed from schools.

Robinson is slated to speak at 3 p.m. at his office at the Hawkins Hartness House location on N. Blount Street.

CBS 17 will live stream his comments.

