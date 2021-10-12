Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Leland hopes to draw in manufacturing businesses to expand Innovation Park

Leland gets bigger and bigger by the minute it seems, but not only in its residential areas....
Leland gets bigger and bigger by the minute it seems, but not only in its residential areas. Businesses in its industrial park are welcoming new neighbors, too.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland gets bigger and bigger by the minute it seems, but not only in its residential areas. Businesses in its industrial park are welcoming new neighbors, too.

“Obviously, we have a lot of restaurants and retail businesses within the town that we’ve had for many years and they’ve had the service employment as well, but we’d like to attract high paying jobs in the manufacturing industry,” said economic and community development director Gary Vidmar.

At Innovation Park, previously called Leland Industrial Park, three businesses are showing interest in coming to Leland. Vidmar wasn’t able to disclose what those businesses are since they’re still working on making deals, but he says Innovation Park is moving in the right direction.

Much of the land is already occupied by companies like Coca-Cola Distribution and Flow Sciences, but there are still several parcels of the 630-acre campus that are undeveloped, yet to realize their potential. That includes the 225-acre lot the three businesses are considering.

“There’ll have to be infrastructure put in-- roads, utilities,” said Vidmar. “Those are all available in the park right now, so it’s just a matter of extending the roads into that land as well as the utilities.”

The Town of Leland has been in talks with three companies looking at moving to the area, eyeing a 225-acre lot annexed into the town last year. Although officials couldn’t say exactly what businesses might soon call that area home, we do have an idea of what the town has in mind for the park’s future.

“We’re looking at attracting small businesses with between 50 and 100 employees, distribution centers and other companies that could take advantage of the assets that are in that park and the proximity to I-40 and I-140,” said Vidmar.

Those other assets include access to high-speed internet, the nearby airport and seaport, and the fact that the area around it is growing with the park, offering housing for those moving to the area for jobs.

“That’s one of the primary reasons we wanted to annex that land,” said Vidmar. “Up until last year, the town had very little industrial land to attract manufacturing companies. In order to be a successful town and take advantage of the assets we have, we’d like to see jobs in the manufacturing sector, high-paying jobs.”

More jobs in the area mean more people to live in Leland and support other Leland businesses, increasing the town’s tax revenue in more ways than one.

“As you develop that land and increase its value, that will bring a significant amount of tax revenue for the town as well,” said Vidmar.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hampstead woman identified as pedestrian fatally hit by Pender County deputy
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a domestic call in the 8600...
‘He will be very volatile when the deputies show’: 911 call released in deadly officer-involved shooting in Brunswick County
A Pender County Schools social studies teacher was suspended from Topsail High School after...
UPDATE: Suspended Pender County Schools teacher will report to work Tuesday
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned...
Body found in abandoned home in Bladen County
The sign in front of a Chick-Fil-A
Brunswick County’s second Chick-fil-A location will open Thursday

Latest News

.
Woman says she was kicked out of Columbus Co. restaurant over service dog, owner disputes the claim
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines
FDA documents reveal Moderna booster side effects
The annual enrollment period starts Oct. 15, and ends on Dec. 7. Coverage starts January 1, 2022.
New Hanover Health Advantage to offer two Medicare Advantage plans
The county is using around $5 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan and is working...
Free broadband internet service available to eligible NHC residents
The lt. governor on Tuesday said he would not resign.
Lt. Gov. Robinson refuses to resign, says he doesn’t hate LGBTQ community