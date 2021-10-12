Leland firefighters discover ‘dummy’ grenade after extinguishing vehicle fire

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - After extinguishing a vehicle fire, Leland firefighters discovered what appeared to be a grenade.

Leland Fire/Rescue was dispatched to a vehicle fire in the area of Mt. Misery Road and Industrial Boulevard around 11:15 p.m. on Monday, October 11. The firefighters discovered the ‘dummy’ grenade while checking the rest of the vehicle after the fire was put out.

A dummy grenade refers to a grenade that looks standard, but does not contain any explosives.

Crews were backed away from the area and the Leland Fire Battalion Chief coordinated with Brunswick County Sheriff’s Deputies to shut down the roadway to create and isolate a safe area.

A formal command post was established at a nearby gas station and the Wilmington Police Bomb Squad was requested. A member of the Bomb Squad arrived and determined that the object was a ‘dummy’ grenade and no further hazard existed.

This incident is under further investigation.

Last evening (10/11/21) at 11:15pm, Leland Firefighters were dispatched to a vehicle fire in the area of Mt. Misery Rd.... Posted by Leland Fire/Rescue on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.