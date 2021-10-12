Senior Connect
Free broadband internet service available to eligible NHC residents

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Broadband Assistance Program has begun in New Hanover County (NHC), funded by the American Rescue Plan, to provide free internet service to eligible NHC residents.

The program is available for families that have school-aged children (5-18 years old) and are taking part in at least one of the following programs: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, or Work First.

“New Hanover County is working hard to ensure programs developed through American Rescue Plan dollars benefit those who need it most in our community,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “Helping our students and families is at the top of the list because we have to ensure they have reliable access to high-speed internet for school activities and for an effective learning environment at home. Providing this foundational tool and removing the barrier to affordable internet is a key step for our children to succeed.”

The county is using around $5 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan and is working with AT&T and Spectrum to provide the service to families for up to two years. Applicants will be re-evaluated every year to determine continued eligibility.

Click here for information and to apply for the Broadband Assistance Program or call (910) 798-7407.

Paper applications can be obtained at all NHC libraries and from NHC Health and Human Services and mailed to New Hanover County, ATTN: Broadband Assistance Program, 230 Government Center Drive, Suite 155, Wilmington, NC 28403.

In 2020, several free wireless internet access points were added throughout the county to benefit all residents.

New Hanover County adds free wireless internet access for residents

