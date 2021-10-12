Senior Connect
First trailer for Wilmington-shot ‘Scream’ unleashes new Ghostface killer

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Do you like scary movies? Well, the Ghostface killer does and they’re back to terrorize the fictional town of Woodsboro in the first trailer for the new horror movie that was filmed in Wilmington last year.

The opening scene of the trailer is an obvious callback to the first moments in the original 1996 film, with Tara (Jenna Ortega) answering a phone call from an unknown number and the mystery caller asking her “Would you like to play a game?” From there, mayhem ensues.

A synopsis of the film, as reported by Deadline, says “25 years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.”

“Scream” is the fifth installment of the iconic horror movie franchise and reunites stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette who reprise their roles from the previous films. It also stars newcomers Jack Quaid (”The Boys”), Kyle Gallner (”The Walking Dead”), and Melissa Barrera (”In The Heights”).

Crews for “Scream” spent two months filming in the Port City, wrapping production in Nov. 2020.

The movie debuts in theatres on Jan. 14.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

