First Alert Forecast: toasty, until…

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! A few stray sprinkles and showers aside, your First Alert Forecast opens with a dry Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region. Under variable clouds and amid light north breezes, expect temperatures to progress to highs in the 70s to around 80. In the 76-degree surf: one to two-foot breakers will harbor a low to moderate rip current risk.

From Wednesday through Saturday, your First Alert Forecast maintains dry skies and above normal temperatures in the toasty 80s for afternoon highs and coolish 60s for morning lows. A cold front will author a fleeting shower chance late Saturday into early Sunday and then deliver a dry and seasonably cool, crisp Monday with temperatures in the 50s to start and 70s to finish.

The tropical storm scene is quiet, and the Carolinas have zero definable threats right now. Low pressure over the warm Gulf Stream east of the Outer Banks missed its organization window. Tropical disturbance Invest 93-L, located east of the Caribbean islands, carries low development odds over the next five days. An unnamed squally disturbance near Puerto Rico has a similar prognosis.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember: you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

Please stay vigilant and prepared for any hazards the tail-end of Atlantic Hurricane Season might bring: wect.com/hurricane.

