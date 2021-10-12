First Alert Forecast: summery temperatures before a cold front approaches

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Tuesday! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a mainly dry ending to the day across the Cape Fear Region. With variable clouds and amid light north breezes, expect overnight temperatures to dip into the lower 60s.

Tomorrow through Saturday, your First Alert Forecast maintains dry skies and above normal temperatures in the toasty 80s for afternoon highs and coolish 60s for morning lows. A cold front will author a fleeting shower chance late Saturday into early Sunday and then deliver a dry and seasonably cool, crisp Monday with temperatures in the 50s to start and 70s to finish.

The tropical storm scene is quiet, and the Carolinas have zero definable threats right now. Low pressure over the warm Gulf Stream east of the Outer Banks missed its organization window. Tropical disturbance Invest 93-L, located east of the Caribbean islands, carries minimal development odds over the next five days. An unnamed squally disturbance near Puerto Rico has a similar prognosis.

