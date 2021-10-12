Senior Connect
Expect “Stringdusters times 10″ when the Grammy-Award winning bluegrass band performs at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

By Ashlea Kosikowski
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Infamous Stringdusters said fans can expect a “fired up” band to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wednesday.

The band is excited to be back on the road performing after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

“It’s been amazing,” said banjo player Chris Pandolfi. “We have played together hundreds of times a year for 15 years in a row and all of a sudden you’re grounded and now we’re back and it’s kind of the best thing ever. We’ve been having a blast.”

Andy Hall, one of the band’s founding members, said Greenfield Lake Amphitheater is a special stop for the band and a great setting for bluegrass.

“It’s a beautiful spot,” he said. “Wilmington is is a great town. It’s a beautiful, natural setting. People like to go there earlier and tailgate in and hang out. It’s a beautiful little amphitheater and the crowds are always really enthusiastic.”

Guitarist Travis Book said each show is better than the last.

“We are fired up these days,” he said. “It was a long time without us playing together. We’re really excited and we’re happy and grateful to be playing our music.”

Book described their performances as “Stringdusters times 10.″

“We’re really on fire,” he said.

Tickets for the show are available here.

More information about the band can be found here.

