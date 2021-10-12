Check the One-Stop Early Voting locations in your county for November Municipal Elections

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One-Stop Early Voting will begin for North Carolina’s Municipal Elections on Thursday, October 14, 2021. The number of early voting hours differ from county to county.

Individuals who are not registered to vote in their home county can register and vote during the One-Stop Early Voting period through Same-Day Registration. The registering individual must fill out a voter registration application at an One-Stop Early Voting location, and show an election official proof of their address in the county. The proof may consist of a current and valid picture ID or a document showing the individual’s name and current address. To be classified as current, the document must be the most recent version or dated within three months of the date the individual presents it to an election official.

Same Day Registration can only be used during the One-Stop Early Voting period from October 14 to October 30. You can check the list of candidates running for office in your municipality by clicking here.

New Hanover County

One-Stop Early Voting can be completed at three sites in New Hanover County:

New Hanover County Public Library – 1241 Military Cutoff Road

Cape Fear Community College Health Sciences Building - 415 North 2nd Street

New Hanover County Senior Resources Center – 2222 South College Road

Thursday, Friday October 14, 15, the locations are open from 8:00am – 5:00pm

Monday - Friday, October 18-22, the locations are open from 8:00am - 5:00pm

Saturday, Sunday October 23, 24, the locations are open from Noon - 5:00pm

Monday - Friday, October 25-29, the locations are open from 8:00am - 5:00pm

Saturday, October 30, the locations are open from 8:00am – 3:00pm

Brunswick County

One-Stop Early Voting can be completed at the Brunswick County Cooperative Extension office, at 25 Referendum Drive, Building ‘N’ in Bolivia.

Thursday, Friday October 14, 15, the office is open from 8:30am – 5:00pm

Monday - Friday, October 18-22, the office is open from 8:30am - 5:00pm

Monday - Friday, October 25-29, the office is open from 8:30am - 5:00pm

Saturday, October 30, the office is open from 8:00am – 3:00pm

Pender County

According to the NC State Board of Elections website, One-Stop Early Voting can be completed at the Pender County Cooperative Extension Office Auditorium, 801 South Walker Street in Burgaw.

Thursday, Friday October 14, 15, the office is open from 8:00am – 5:00pm

Monday - Friday, October 18-22, the office is open from 8:00am - 5:00pm

Monday - Friday, October 25-29, the office is open from 8:00am - 5:00pm

Saturday, October 30, the office is open from 8:00am – 3:00pm

Columbus County

According to the NC State Board of Elections website, One-Stop Early Voting can be completed at the Columbus County Board of Elections Office, 2322 James B. White Highway in Whiteville.

Thursday, Friday October 14, 15, the office is open from 8:30am – 5:00pm

Monday - Friday, October 18-22, the office is open from 8:30am - 5:00pm

Monday - Friday, October 25-29, the office is open from 8:30am - 5:00pm

Saturday, October 30, the office is open from 8:00am – 3:00pm

Bladen County

One-Stop Early Voting can be completed at the Bladen County Board of Elections Office, 301 South Cypress Street in Elizabethtown.

Thursday, Friday October 14, 15, the office is open from 8:30am – 6:00pm

Monday - Friday, October 18-22, the office is open from 8:30am - 6:00pm

Monday - Friday, October 25-29, the office is open from 8:30am - 6:00pm

Saturday, October 30, the office is open from 8:00am – 3:00pm

To see the list of locations for One-Stop Early Voting in all North Carolina counties, click here to visit the NC State Board of Elections website.

Municipal Election Day is Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

