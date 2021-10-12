CFPUA: Boil advisory issued after contractor hits water main

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for one Wilmington neighborhood after a contractor struck a water main Tuesday afternoon, according to officials with Cape Fear Public Utility Authority.

The incident happened at the intersection of Audubon Boulevard and Park Avenue. Workers at the scene said they were working on the city’s Park Avenue Trail project when an excavator hit a water line.

Video sent to WECT from a viewer shows water shooting several feet into the air, reaching the power lines above.

CFPUA crews are currently at the scene conducting repairs.

The boil advisory was issued for the 1400 block of Audubon Boulevard, the 3900 block of Park Avenue, and 3911 Peachtree Avenue. About 30 customers are affected.

Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.

Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.

Crews are making repairs after a water main was damaged at the intersection of Audubon Boulevard and Park Avenue. (WECT)

