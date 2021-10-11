WPD seeks help in locating runaway juvenile

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old.

Niesha Renee Jones was last seen on Saturday, October 9, around 11:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of Willoughby Park Road, which is in the Monkey Junction area.

According to WPD, Jones is 5′4″ and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and her hair is black with light brown braids. She has two tattoos: one on her right forearm that says “Laquan” and a lightning bolt on her right ankle.

Officials say Jones may have a pink snakeskin purse and black backpack.

If you see her, please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

