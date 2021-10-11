Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational returns to in-person event; close to 40 celebrities to attend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 19th annual Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational is set to take place Nov. 5-7 at the Country Club of Landfall. Unlike last year, however, the three-day event will be held in person. The 2020 Invitational was held virtually due to the pandemic.

“We are excited to return to an in-person event for the 19th annual Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational as we continue to fulfill our mission of raising funds to support individuals living with kidney disease,” says Margaret Weller-Stargell, President of the Willie Stargell Foundation. “As the safety of all participants is paramount during this event weekend, we will follow strict safety protocols to mitigate and reduce the risk of exposure to COVID.”

Close to 40 celebrities will come to Wilmington the first weekend in November for the annual fundraiser. Some of the celebrities attending this year include Major League Baseball Hall of Fame member Eddie Murray, former MLB pitcher Vida Blue, and LPGA Golf Tour Professional, Heather Angell.

The celebrity invitational raises money to help local people living with kidney disease.

Willie Stargell, a Pittsburgh Pirates legend and member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, died from kidney failure in 2001. His widow, Margaret, started the annual fundraiser in 2003 as a tribute to her late husband.

The Willie Stargell Foundation has awarded grants to medical facilities and local individuals undergoing dialysis treatment. In August, the foundation presented a $50,000 grant to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation in support of continued dialysis care for those battling kidney disease. The gift will support the purchase of dialysis equipment that can be used for patients in the Willie “Pops” Stargell Dialysis Unit at New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC), which is part of Novant Health.

