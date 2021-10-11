As UNCW vaccination rates increase, leaders expand in-person event guidance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW)’s vaccination rates have steadily improved, leaders announced an update to restrictions on in-person events and activities Monday.

COVID-19 protocols are still in place; however, in-person events will be considered on a case-by-case basis working with the UNCW Health and Safety Committee. The message from Chancellor Sartarelli advised the following:

Any units that want to host an in-person event should work with their divisional leadership and the UNCW Health and Safety Committee, under the guidance of Student Health, to review plans, confirm COVID-19 protocols and manage the event accordingly.

When the COVID-19 positivity rate increased sharply at the beginning of the semester, the administration postponed or moved events not directly related to student learning to virtual formats.

Student Health data indicates an improvement in vaccination rates over the past month.

Since September 13, faculty and staff vaccination rates have increased 3% to 90%, residential student rates have increased to 77%, and off-campus student vaccination rates have increased nine percentage points to 66%.

Vaccinations are still encouraged and are available for free to students, faculty, staff, and community members at the Student Health Center. No appointments are necessary.

The UNCW indoor face covering requirement remains in place in accordance with the CDC and NCDHHS guidelines and applies to all faculty, staff, students, and visitors.

