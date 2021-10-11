Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Lake Park Blvd. to close for filming of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

FILE -- Crews filming scenes of "The Georgetown Project" in Wilmington in Nov. 2019.
FILE -- Crews filming scenes of "The Georgetown Project" in Wilmington in Nov. 2019.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Amazon film crews will be in Carolina Beach on Tuesday to film scenes for the upcoming television series “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

Intermittent traffic closures will occur throughout the day on both north and southbound lanes of Lake Park Boulevard between Cape Fear Boulevard and Hamlet Avenue.

The area will be completely closed between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. All traffic will be routed to Third Street to bypass this closure.

Access to businesses and foot traffic in this area will be unaffected.

If you have questions or comments, contact Tim Murphy, the town’s Parks and Programs superintendent, at 910-707-2064 or email him at tim.murphy@carolinabeach.org

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Fire in Wilmington
Crews respond to house fire in Wilmington
One man killed in officer-involved shooting in Brunswick County
Eden Village of Wilmington ground breaking.
New community to house dozens of homeless individuals breaks ground in Wilmington
Crews respond to the crash at S. 17th and George Anderson Sunday Night.
Crews respond to crash at S. 17th Street and George Anderson Drive
Tanner Lee Chrisco, left, and James Earl Clemmons
Brunswick County gang members sentenced on gun, drug charges in separate cases

Latest News

Wave Transit launches microtransit service to improve quality of public transportation in Cape Fear region
Getting regular mammograms is important for breast health.
Breast cancer awareness: new program aims to reach minority communities in Southeastern NC
Niesha Renee Jones
WPD seeks help in locating runaway juvenile
New community to house dozens of homeless individuals breaks ground in Wilmington
New community to house dozens of homeless individuals breaks ground in Wilmington