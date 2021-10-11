TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Lake Park Blvd. to close for filming of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Amazon film crews will be in Carolina Beach on Tuesday to film scenes for the upcoming television series “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

Intermittent traffic closures will occur throughout the day on both north and southbound lanes of Lake Park Boulevard between Cape Fear Boulevard and Hamlet Avenue.

The area will be completely closed between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. All traffic will be routed to Third Street to bypass this closure.

Access to businesses and foot traffic in this area will be unaffected.

If you have questions or comments, contact Tim Murphy, the town’s Parks and Programs superintendent, at 910-707-2064 or email him at tim.murphy@carolinabeach.org

