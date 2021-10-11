Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Take a balloon to space for $50K

By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Now’s your chance to see the world’s greatest treasures from the edge of space.

Stratospheric ballooning company World View has opened reservations for its five-day adventures.

Eight passengers and two crew members will soar 100,000 feet for 6-12 hours at a time, but it costs $50,000 per seat.

The first commercial flights will fly above the Grand Canyon. They are scheduled to begin in early 2024.

Future locations include the Great Barrier Reef, the Serengeti, the Aurora Borealis, Amazonia, the Giza Pyramids and the Great Wall of China.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Fire in Wilmington
Crews respond to house fire in Wilmington
One man killed in officer-involved shooting in Brunswick County
Eden Village of Wilmington ground breaking.
New community to house dozens of homeless individuals breaks ground in Wilmington
Crews respond to the crash at S. 17th and George Anderson Sunday Night.
Crews respond to crash at S. 17th Street and George Anderson Drive
Tanner Lee Chrisco, left, and James Earl Clemmons
Brunswick County gang members sentenced on gun, drug charges in separate cases

Latest News

Canadian-born David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, was awarded half of the...
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
Pender County deputy involved in fatal pedestrian crash, sheriff’s office says
Wave Transit launches microtransit service
Wave Transit launches microtransit service to improve quality of public transportation in Cape Fear region
Pender County deputy involved in fatal pedestrian crash, sheriff’s office says
Pender County deputy involved in fatal pedestrian crash, sheriff’s office says
Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
California’s ‘Surf City USA’ beach reopens after oil spill