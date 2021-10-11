Supply man charged in child pornography investigation
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Supply man is jailed on a $750,000 bond following a child pornography investigation in Brunswick County.
Shimon Curtis Hales, 26, was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with twelve counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to arrest warrants from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Hales “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did possess material containing a visual representation” of underage children engaged in various forms of graphic sexual activity.
The alleged offenses happened on Oct. 9, warrants state.
