Supply man charged in child pornography investigation

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Supply man is jailed on a $750,000 bond following a child pornography investigation in Brunswick County.

Shimon Curtis Hales, 26, was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with twelve counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to arrest warrants from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Hales “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did possess material containing a visual representation” of underage children engaged in various forms of graphic sexual activity.

The alleged offenses happened on Oct. 9, warrants state.

