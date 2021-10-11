Senior Connect
Supply man charged in child pornography investigation

Shimon Curtis Hales
Shimon Curtis Hales(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Supply man is jailed on a $750,000 bond following a child pornography investigation in Brunswick County.

Shimon Curtis Hales, 26, was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with twelve counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to arrest warrants from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Hales “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did possess material containing a visual representation” of underage children engaged in various forms of graphic sexual activity.

The alleged offenses happened on Oct. 9, warrants state.

‼️ARRESTED‼️ Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Special Crimes Unit have arrested a Supply man on...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Monday, October 11, 2021

