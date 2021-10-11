Senior Connect
The “Pumpkin Church” receives its first shipment

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church on S. College Road received its first shipment of pumpkins over the weekend and is open for business.

The pumpkin patch is the main fundraiser for the church’s mission trips and this is the 31st year the church has held the event.

Organizers say they are very proud to be known as the “Pumpkin Church,” and that families use the visit as a bonding experience.

“It’s truly something that’s a family event,” said Wesley UMC Youth Director Corey Rand. “It’s very different than just going to a store and just grabbing a pumpkin out of the bin. This is something that is an engagement with the family, not just a to-do list item.”

