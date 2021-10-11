Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pender County deputy involved in fatal pedestrian crash, sheriff’s office says

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County deputy struck and killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office announced.

According to a news release, the collision happened around midnight on U.S. 17 near Union Bethel Road. A woman was hit by a sheriff’s office vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy was not hurt.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and an internal investigation by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office has been launched.

No other details were released.

“This is an extremely sad and unfortunate event and I ask that we all keep those involved in our thoughts and prayers,” Sheriff Alan Cutler stated in the news release.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Fire in Wilmington
Crews respond to house fire in Wilmington
One man killed in officer-involved shooting in Brunswick County
Eden Village of Wilmington ground breaking.
New community to house dozens of homeless individuals breaks ground in Wilmington
Crews respond to the crash at S. 17th and George Anderson Sunday Night.
Crews respond to crash at S. 17th Street and George Anderson Drive
Tanner Lee Chrisco, left, and James Earl Clemmons
Brunswick County gang members sentenced on gun, drug charges in separate cases

Latest News

Wave Transit launches microtransit service
Wave Transit launches microtransit service to improve quality of public transportation in Cape Fear region
Pender County deputy involved in fatal pedestrian crash, sheriff’s office says
Pender County deputy involved in fatal pedestrian crash, sheriff’s office says
Wave Transit launches microtransit service to improve quality of public transportation in Cape Fear region
FILE -- Crews filming scenes of "The Georgetown Project" in Wilmington in Nov. 2019.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Lake Park Blvd. to close for filming of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’