Pender County deputy involved in fatal pedestrian crash, sheriff’s office says

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County deputy struck and killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office announced.

According to a news release, the collision happened around midnight on U.S. 17 near Union Bethel Road. A woman was hit by a sheriff’s office vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy was not hurt.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and an internal investigation by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office has been launched.

No other details were released.

“This is an extremely sad and unfortunate event and I ask that we all keep those involved in our thoughts and prayers,” Sheriff Alan Cutler stated in the news release.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.