New billboard spotlights missing Bladen County man case

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new billboard is hoping to help bring attention to the case of a Bladen County man who has been missing for nearly six months.

Brandon McDonald was reported missing on March 25 by his father after he was last seen leaving his home in Clarkton. Deputies would later find McDonald’s 2003 Ford F-150 wrecked and abandoned in Cumberland County.

McDonald’s cell phone showed the last known location to be in the Laurinburg area of Scotland County.

RELATED: Foul play now suspected in Bladen Co. man’s disappearance; governor’s office offers $5,000 reward.

Last month, officials with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said they now believe McDonald was the victim of foul play.

The Cue Center for Missing Persons on Monday installed a new billboard on West Green Street in Clarkton, spotlighting McDonald’s disappearance.

Governor Roy Cooper’s office and McDonald’s family are offering a combined $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

