Jay Leno to return to Wilson Center for spring show

The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College announced Monday that late night TV legend Jay Leno is returning for a show next spring.(WRDW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College announced Monday that late night TV legend Jay Leno is returning for a show next spring.

The former “Tonight Show” host still does stand-up comedy shows, performing over 100 times across the country and internationally. Currently, Leno hosts a modern revival of the classic TV game show “You Bet Your Life”.

When he’s not on stage or television, Leno uses his spare time to work on his classic car and motorcycle collections.

Leno is scheduled to perform at the Wilson Center on April 22, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available online to Cape Fear Stage Members beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday.

To purchase tickets, click here or call Ticket Central at 910-362-7999. Questions can also be direct to tickets@wilsoncentertickets.com.

