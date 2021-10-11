Senior Connect
Hampstead woman identified as pedestrian fatally hit by Pender County deputy

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The victim has been identified in a fatal accident in which a Pender County deputy struck and killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning.

Courtney Kirkham, 28, of Hampstead was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a sheriff’s office vehicle. Kirkham was wearing dark clothes and walking in the highway when the accident happened, North Carolina State Highway Patrol says.

According to a news release, the collision happened around midnight on U.S. 17 near Union Bethel Road. The deputy was not hurt.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and an internal investigation by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office has been launched. No charges have been filed yet.

“This is an extremely sad and unfortunate event and I ask that we all keep those involved in our thoughts and prayers,” Sheriff Alan Cutler stated in the news release.

