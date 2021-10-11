First Alert Forecast: temperatures rise again, rain chances turn slight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday! Your First Alert Forecast features a number of changes in this new work and school week. Unsettled weather begins ceasing as a low pressure system swirls off the North Carolina coast. The window for tropical development continues to shrink, but regardless, your forecast is the same for the Cape Fear Region.

Expect continued variable clouds with isolated showers and a few embedded thundershowers for the evening. Rain cells may move erratically or inconsistently as the aforementioned low pressure moves away. Temperatures are likely to dive into the lower 60s overnight amid light north winds.

Rain chances will lessen by midweek, as a trough pushes in more stable high pressure. For many days, temperatures are likely to be well above the seasonal average benchmarks of upper 70s for highs and upper 50s for lows. Your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington features a more prominent blast of fall air by early next week. You can see that here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg

Remember: you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

The Atlantic basin notes a couple of low-chance development systems near the Caribbean islands. Please stay vigilant and prepared for any hazards that the tail-end of Atlantic Hurricane Season might bring: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.