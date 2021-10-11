Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: drying out and warming up through the week

Your First Alert Weather Team
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Monday. Your First Alert Forecast features a number of changes in this new work and school week. We start out unsettled as low pressure system swirls off the North Carolina coast. The window for tropical development continues to shrink, but regardless, your forecast is the same for the Cape Fear Region.

Expect variable clouds with isolated showers and a few embedded thundershowers. Rain cells may move erratically or inconsistently as the aforementioned low pressure moves away. Temperatures are likely to reach the 70s to around 80 amid breezy north winds. And in the 77-degree surf: two to four-foot breakers will harbor a moderate rip current risk.

Rain chances will lessen by midweek, as a trough pushes in more stable high pressure. For many days, temperatures are likely to be well above the seasonal average benchmarks of upper 70s for highs and upper 50s for lows. Your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington features a more prominent blast of fall air by early next week. You can see that here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg

Remember: you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

While the Atlantic basin is devoid of other tropical development, please stay vigilant and prepared for any hazards that the tail-end of Atlantic Hurricane Season might bring: wect.com/hurricane.

