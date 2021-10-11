Brunswick County’s second Chick-fil-A location will open Thursday

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - After seven months of construction, Brunswick County’s second Chick-fil-A is set to open this Thursday, October 11 at 2900 Frontage Rd NW in Shallotte.

In place of the traditional opening celebration, 100 local heroes making an impact in Shallotte will be awarded free Chick-fil-A for a year.

The new eatery will employ approximately 125 full-and part-time people.

It will be open from 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday for drive-thru, carry-out, and dine-in service.

