Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Brunswick County’s second Chick-fil-A location will open Thursday

The sign in front of a Chick-Fil-A
The sign in front of a Chick-Fil-A
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - After seven months of construction, Brunswick County’s second Chick-fil-A is set to open this Thursday, October 11 at 2900 Frontage Rd NW in Shallotte.

In place of the traditional opening celebration, 100 local heroes making an impact in Shallotte will be awarded free Chick-fil-A for a year.

The new eatery will employ approximately 125 full-and part-time people.

It will be open from 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday for drive-thru, carry-out, and dine-in service.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a domestic call in the 8600...
‘He will be very volatile when the deputies show’: 911 call released in deadly officer-involved shooting in Brunswick County
House Fire in Wilmington
Crews respond to house fire in Wilmington
Pender County deputy involved in fatal pedestrian crash, sheriff’s office says
Eden Village of Wilmington ground breaking.
New community to house dozens of homeless individuals breaks ground in Wilmington
Crews respond to the crash at S. 17th and George Anderson Sunday Night.
Crews respond to crash at S. 17th Street and George Anderson Drive

Latest News

A local ordinance regulating the spooky holiday is not a concept exclusive to Whiteville; other...
Fearing a First Amendment violation, Whiteville set to repeal ‘trick or treat’ law
The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College announced Monday that late night TV legend Jay...
Jay Leno to return to Wilson Center for spring show
1898 Memorial
1898 commemoration events to be held in November
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned...
Body found in abandoned home in Bladen County