Breast cancer awareness: new program aims to reach minority communities in Southeastern NC

By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths for women in North Carolina. Each year, over 6,000 are diagnosed with breast cancer.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health have teamed up with 21 hospitals across the country to raise awareness in minority communities.

The American Cancer Society selected New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Novant Health as a Community of Practice site. As a Community of Practice, NHRMC will work to bring breast cancer screening and prevention to African American and Latino women ages 50 to 74 across Southeastern North Carolina.

The partnership includes working with New Hanover County Health and Human Services, Going Beyond The Pink and the Wilmington, North Carolina Chapter of The Links, Inc. over the next three years.

Click here for more information on the program and details on how to schedule a mammogram.

