Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Body found in abandoned home in Bladen County

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned...
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned home Monday afternoon, according to Sheriff James McVicker.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned home Monday afternoon, according to Sheriff James McVicker.

McVicker said the body, which appears to have been there for some time, was found in a home located on Lawrence Brown Road off Center Road near Bladenboro. McVicker said he was alerted to the discovery around 12:20 p.m.

Investigators are currently processing the scene and working to identify the body now.

The body is expected to be sent off to Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh for an autopsy.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a domestic call in the 8600...
‘He will be very volatile when the deputies show’: 911 call released in deadly officer-involved shooting in Brunswick County
House Fire in Wilmington
Crews respond to house fire in Wilmington
Pender County deputy involved in fatal pedestrian crash, sheriff’s office says
Eden Village of Wilmington ground breaking.
New community to house dozens of homeless individuals breaks ground in Wilmington
Crews respond to the crash at S. 17th and George Anderson Sunday Night.
Crews respond to crash at S. 17th Street and George Anderson Drive

Latest News

The sign in front of a Chick-Fil-A
Brunswick County’s second Chick-fil-A location will open Thursday
A local ordinance regulating the spooky holiday is not a concept exclusive to Whiteville; other...
Fearing a First Amendment violation, Whiteville set to repeal ‘trick or treat’ law
The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College announced Monday that late night TV legend Jay...
Jay Leno to return to Wilson Center for spring show
1898 Memorial
1898 commemoration events to be held in November