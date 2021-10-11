Body found in abandoned home in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned home Monday afternoon, according to Sheriff James McVicker.

McVicker said the body, which appears to have been there for some time, was found in a home located on Lawrence Brown Road off Center Road near Bladenboro. McVicker said he was alerted to the discovery around 12:20 p.m.

Investigators are currently processing the scene and working to identify the body now.

The body is expected to be sent off to Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh for an autopsy.

No other details were released.

