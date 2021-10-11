Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing boy from Idaho

An Amber alert has been issued for Kingston James Solis.
An Amber alert has been issued for Kingston James Solis.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber alert has been issued for 6-year-old Kingston James Solis from Idaho who is believed to be in danger.

Kingston has black hair and is missing his two front teeth. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, gray shoes and a black and red Avengers backpack.

Authorities believe the child is with Lucy Elena Mendoza and may be traveling in a white 2018 Kia Stinger with Idaho plate ROXIEE.

The vehicle may be near places with free wifi because the suspect has no current address. Mendoza is living from her car and using applications on her phone to make calls.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a domestic call in the 8600...
‘He will be very volatile when the deputies show’: 911 call released in deadly officer-involved shooting in Brunswick County
House Fire in Wilmington
Crews respond to house fire in Wilmington
Pender County deputy involved in fatal pedestrian crash, sheriff’s office says
Eden Village of Wilmington ground breaking.
New community to house dozens of homeless individuals breaks ground in Wilmington
Crews respond to the crash at S. 17th and George Anderson Sunday Night.
Crews respond to crash at S. 17th Street and George Anderson Drive

Latest News

Student Health data indicates an improvement in vaccination rates over the past month
As UNCW vaccination rates increase, leaders expand in-person event guidance
Authorities say at least two people were killed and two others were injured when a small plane...
At least 2 dead in California plane crash that burned homes
The Cue Center for Missing Persons on Monday installed a new billboard on West Green Street in...
New billboard spotlights missing Bladen County man case
Canadian-born David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, was awarded half of the...
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs