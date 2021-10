WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a house fire in Wilmington Saturday night near the 1500 block of Castle Street.

Fire officials say there are no injuries and two houses were damaged by the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials say the fire was reported around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

This is a developing story.

