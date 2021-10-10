Senior Connect
Crews respond to crash at S. 17th and George Anderson

Crews respond to the crash at S. 17th and George Anderson Sunday Night.
Crews respond to the crash at S. 17th and George Anderson Sunday Night.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are responding to a vehicle crash at the intersection of South 17th Street and George Anderson Drive in Wilmington near the Pointe.

Police say two vehicles are involved in the crash, and that one of the vehicles had flipped onto its side.

Officials say EMS is on the scene and is not advising transport, adding that everyone involved in the crash is out of the vehicles.

Crews responded to the call shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story.

