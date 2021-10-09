Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Mt. Calvary Center begins partnership with Cape Fear Community College

Mt. Calvary/Cape Fear Community College Collaboration
Mt. Calvary/Cape Fear Community College Collaboration(Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development has started a partnership with Cape Fear Community College in an effort to bring academic courses to Pender County.

Cape Fear Community College and Mt. Calvary Center plan to offer more classes in the future to help small businesses, nonprofit organizations, and other community groups in need of help in business operations, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

“So many people are suffering economically and we hear so often from our rural communities the need for help and we are so thankful to Cape Fear Community College for offering these courses in Pender County at the Mt. Calvary Center for the community and nearby communities without them having to drive to Wilmington,” Dr. Lisa Robinson, executive director of Mt. Calvary Center said in a press release.

“If we want the underserved communities and all communities to prosper, we must meet them where they are and follow the words of the founder of the NC Community College System Dr. Dallas Herring and take them as far as they can go,” said Dr. Jimmy Tate, founder and president of Mt. Calvary.

Mt. Calvary says future classes will aim to teach the community about how to build and run a successful business, along with other skills including grant writing.

If you would like to learn about upcoming classes or programs at Mt. Calvary, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a sheriff’s...
Sheriff’s office transport van involved in multi-vehicle crash in downtown Wilmington
North Carolina PowerBall
NC Education Lottery announces another winner from Brunswick County
Marvel's "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu joined the UNCW men's club volleyball team on the court for...
Marvel star joins UNCW club team on volleyball court
Tanner Lee Chrisco, left, and James Earl Clemmons
Brunswick County gang members sentenced on gun, drug charges in separate cases
Cape Fear Academy is accused of discrimination and retaliation after a student was banned from...
Lawsuit filed against Cape Fear Academy after student banned from commencement due to petition

Latest News

New Hanover County Health and Human Services.
New Hanover County sees improvement in COVID-19 numbers
Halloween happenings around southeastern North Carolina
Fall activities are abundant in southeastern North Carolina
(AP Photo/J. David Ake)
Honor Flight Cape Fear seeking veterans, volunteers for annual trip to D.C.
City of Wilmington unveils designs for Riverlights fire station
City of Wilmington unveils design for new Riverlights Fire Station