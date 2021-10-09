Mt. Calvary Center begins partnership with Cape Fear Community College

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development has started a partnership with Cape Fear Community College in an effort to bring academic courses to Pender County.

Cape Fear Community College and Mt. Calvary Center plan to offer more classes in the future to help small businesses, nonprofit organizations, and other community groups in need of help in business operations, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

“So many people are suffering economically and we hear so often from our rural communities the need for help and we are so thankful to Cape Fear Community College for offering these courses in Pender County at the Mt. Calvary Center for the community and nearby communities without them having to drive to Wilmington,” Dr. Lisa Robinson, executive director of Mt. Calvary Center said in a press release.

“If we want the underserved communities and all communities to prosper, we must meet them where they are and follow the words of the founder of the NC Community College System Dr. Dallas Herring and take them as far as they can go,” said Dr. Jimmy Tate, founder and president of Mt. Calvary.

Mt. Calvary says future classes will aim to teach the community about how to build and run a successful business, along with other skills including grant writing.

If you would like to learn about upcoming classes or programs at Mt. Calvary, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.