Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather continues into Sunday, drier days return soon

By Eric Davis
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast remains unsettled as a complex low pressure system gyrates near the Crystal Coast or Outer Banks. The National Hurricane Center may elect to classify this system as a tropical or subtropical depression or storm but, regardless of labels, your forecast is the same for the Cape Fear Region.

For the rest of today, expect variable clouds with scattered gusty showers and a few embedded thundershowers. Rain cells may move erratically or inconsistently as said low pressure system attempts to organize. Temperatures are likely to reach the 70s to around 80 amid breezy northeast winds. And in the 77-degree surf: two to four-foot breakers will harbor a moderate rip current risk and minor high-tidal flooding is possible.

In your First Alert Forecast for the longer-range: rain chances will lessen between Sunday and early next week as the aforementioned low pressure system yields to a more stable high. For many days, temperatures are likely to be well above the seasonal average benchmarks of upper 70s / upper 50s for highs / lows, though a significant cold front appears possible after next weekend.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember: you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

Please stay vigilant and prepared for any hazards the tail-end of Atlantic Hurricane Season might bring: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a sheriff’s...
Sheriff’s office transport van involved in multi-vehicle crash in downtown Wilmington
North Carolina PowerBall
NC Education Lottery announces another winner from Brunswick County
Marvel's "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu joined the UNCW men's club volleyball team on the court for...
Marvel star joins UNCW club team on volleyball court
Tanner Lee Chrisco, left, and James Earl Clemmons
Brunswick County gang members sentenced on gun, drug charges in separate cases
Cape Fear Academy is accused of discrimination and retaliation after a student was banned from...
Lawsuit filed against Cape Fear Academy after student banned from commencement due to petition

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. morning, Oct. 9, 2021...
First Alert Forecast: staying unsettled Saturday, changes in the long-range
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Oct. 8, 2021.
First Alert Forecast: mild and unsettled conditions continue to start the weekend
Hurricane Matthew 5 years later: Father remembers son who died in floodwaters
Five years later, some recall lives lost in Hurricane Matthew
Low off the Carolina coast
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Oct. 8, 2021