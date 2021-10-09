First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather continues into Sunday, drier days return soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast remains unsettled as a complex low pressure system gyrates near the Crystal Coast or Outer Banks. The National Hurricane Center may elect to classify this system as a tropical or subtropical depression or storm but, regardless of labels, your forecast is the same for the Cape Fear Region.

For the rest of today, expect variable clouds with scattered gusty showers and a few embedded thundershowers. Rain cells may move erratically or inconsistently as said low pressure system attempts to organize. Temperatures are likely to reach the 70s to around 80 amid breezy northeast winds. And in the 77-degree surf: two to four-foot breakers will harbor a moderate rip current risk and minor high-tidal flooding is possible.

In your First Alert Forecast for the longer-range: rain chances will lessen between Sunday and early next week as the aforementioned low pressure system yields to a more stable high. For many days, temperatures are likely to be well above the seasonal average benchmarks of upper 70s / upper 50s for highs / lows, though a significant cold front appears possible after next weekend.

