Wilmington faith leaders encourage congregations to get vaccinated

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper recently asked faith leaders across the state to help reach people not yet vaccinated against COVID-19.

A group of those leaders, called the Wilmington Faith Leaders United, have joined together with the goal of encouraging their congregations to receive the vaccine.

Since the pandemic started, it has kept many people from attending in-person worship services.

“I know that we have a lot of people for whom, they love being able to do zoom and being able to be together,” says Rabbi Emily Losben-Ostrov of Temple of Israel. “But they are just aching and just truly missing that sense of community.”

These leaders are of all religious backgrounds in southeastern North Carolina, and are sending the same message. That getting the vaccine helps protect those around us.

“It’s not a new idea, and it just blows people’s mind how much this relation we have with God is not about ourselves...but how we treat others,” said Pastor Jonathan Conrad of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.

They say if any other faith leaders want to join them in the movement, they can reach out to Wilmington Faith Leaders United.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.