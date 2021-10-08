Senior Connect
UNCW men’s basketball team looks forward to welcoming fans back to Trask Coliseum

2021-22 UNCW Men's Basketball Team
By Zach Solon
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It has been nearly two years since Trask Coliseum was packed with fans for a UNCW basketball game. With restrictions lifted, the men’s team is once again expecting a full crowd for many of it’s games this season.

“We have the best fans in the CAA, the best fan base in the CAA, and one of the best fan bases in the country,” said head coach Takayo Siddle. “This place is special and when we fill this thing up, it’s loud. It’s tough to play in here, we’ll be getting up and down the court shooting threes, dunking.”

Siddle is entering his second season as head coach for the Seahawks. Last year, the team finished with a 7-10 record, just 1-6 in CAA play.

Now, Siddle boasts a strong group of returners and an impressive bunch of transfers he hopes will take his team back to the top of the conference.

One of those returning players is Jaylen Sims. The senior guard led the team in scoring last season with 17.8 points per game. He is excited to be back after missing the end of the 2020-21 campaign with a knee injury.

“I can’t wait for the fans to be back,” Sims said. “We feed off the energy from the fans an last year we didn’t have that.”

The Seahawks will host Francis Marion for an exhibition game on November 4. The team’s first game will be at Illinois State on November 9, and the team’s home opener will be against Guilford on November 12.

