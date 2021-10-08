Senior Connect
Two arrested in Bladen County after stolen truck leads to firearm, drug charges

William Matthew Campbell, Sarah Jane Pierce
William Matthew Campbell, Sarah Jane Pierce(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man and woman were arrested in Bladen County after initially being pulled over for driving a stolen truck.

34-year-old William Matthew Campbell of Fountain, N.C. ,and 42-year-old Sarah Jane Pierce, of Pikeville, N.C., were arrested and charged.

On Wednesday morning, October 7, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle located on a dirt road off of Highway 701 North of White Lake.

After learning that the vehicle was stolen, the deputies approached the vehicle to talk with the driver and passenger. After approaching, deputies found a sawed-off .22 rifle was under the seat of the 2003 Chevrolet truck. The truck was stolen from La Grange in Lenior County.

The driver attempted to flee the area and reached behind his back under the seat in an attempt to possibly retrieve the weapon. A Bladen County Deputy tazed the suspect after several commands to comply were not followed.

Campbell was transported to Bladen County Hospital where he was examined for the tazer stun and released. He was then transported to the Bladen County Detention Center where he was taken before a magistrate and place under a $51,000 secure bond.

Campbell’s charges include:

  • Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle,
  • Possession of Methamphetamine,
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,
  • Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction,
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Felon,
  • Carrying a Concealed Weapon
  • Resisting a Public Officer

Campbell was also charged with outstanding warrants from Pitt County which were: Assault on a Female, (2) counts of Habitual Misdemeanor Assault, 1st Degree Kidnapping, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Felony Probation Violations. His bond for these charges is $25,000.

Pierce was charged with Possession of Stolen Goods and placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

