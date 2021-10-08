TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge in Brunswick County to temporarily close for maintenance

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A bridge on Daws Creek Road in Brunswick County is scheduled to be closed next week so N.C. Department of Transportation crews can perform maintenance.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 11 and be complete by 5 p.m. Oct. 15. This will allow maintenance crews to safely replace a pipe at a tributary of Dews Creek near Funston Road.

If needed, drivers can take Lee Buck Road SE/Daws Creek Road SE, River Road SE and Funston Road SE/ Governors Road SE as a detour. While the impact to traffic is expected to be minimal, drivers should be mindful of the longer commute and aware of crews working.

