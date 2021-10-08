Sheriff’s office transport van involved in multi-vehicle crash in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a sheriff’s office transport van in downtown Friday afternoon.

The six-vehicle crash reportedly happened shortly after 12 p.m. at the intersection of Third and Grace streets. A police officer at the scene said multiple people were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

A spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of the agency’s inmate transport vans was involved in the wreck. The van’s driver and a passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No inmates were in the van at the time.

No other details were immediately available. We’ve reached out to the WPD for additional information.

The intersection of Third and Grace streets was closed for approximately three hours while crews worked to clear the scene. It reopened to traffic at 3:15 p.m.

At least two people were injured in a six-vehicle crash in downtown Wilmington Friday afternoon. (WECT)

