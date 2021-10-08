S.C. man accused of catalytic converter thefts in southern Brunswick County
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators have charged a South Carolina man with stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in southern Brunswick County earlier this week.
According to a Facebook post by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Jerritt Orian Cox, 39, of Loris, S.C., was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with four counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts.
The alleged incidents occurred on Oct. 3 and Oct. 6 in the Ocean Isle Beach and Sunset Beach areas.
Cox was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.
