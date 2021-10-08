NHC Sheriff’s Office arrests second person for allegedly supplying heroin to man who later died

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A second person accused of supplying heroin to a man who later died was arrested by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Friday.

Johnnie Jones, 42, was arrested on Ann Street in Wilmington Friday morning and charged with death by distribution as well as various other drug-related charges.

He is being held at the New Hanover County jail under a $250,000 secured bond.

On September 23, 2021, Mackenzie Gaskins was arrested and charged in connection with the August 23 fatal overdose.

