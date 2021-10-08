Senior Connect
NC Education Lottery announces another winner from Brunswick County

North Carolina PowerBall(WITN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from Sunset Beach won $100,000 prize in the Monday night Powerball drawing.

Pamella Strickland’s $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The 2X multiplier was also drawn so the prize doubled to $100,000.

The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,129. After taxes, she took home $70,751.

Strickland bought the winning ticket from the RM mart on Seaside Road in Sunset Beach and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Powerball drawings are now held three times a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday with the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot at 1 in 292 million.

Ticket sales from NC Education Lottery games raise money for education. For details on how $5.4 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Brunswick County in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

