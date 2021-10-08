Man accused of carjacking FedEx truck in jail

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The man accused of carjacking a FedEx truck is in the Pitt County Detention Center Friday morning.

Dequan Boone is charged with driving while impaired, attempted 2nd degree kidnapping, felony hit and run with injury, reckless driving to endanger, and larceny of a motor vehicle. His bond is set at $100,000 for the kidnapping charge. A bond has not been set for the four other charges.

Boone is accused of carjacking a FedEx truck before striking a car and hitting a building. He then tried to get a child out of the car that he had just hit.

The incident started near the intersection of South Memorial Drive and Stantonsburg Road around 10:25 a.m. Thursday. South Memorial was closed between Stantonsburg Road and Moye Boulevard in both directions

A witness said she saw the FedEx driver jump out of the passenger side of the truck and then a man get in the vehicle and take off. She said the truck then crossed the median, lost control, and crashed into the back of a warehouse.

It happened near the intersection of South Memorial Drive and Farmville Boulevard around 10:25 p.m.

“Bam right there,” a driver screams as the stolen vehicle ran through a red light at Memorial & Stantonsburg Road. In the video given to WITN, the FedEx truck is on two wheels at one point.

“Oh my God, he just stole the FedEx truck,” exclaims the passenger who shot the video. “There he goes. Oh my lord,” the woman shouts.

Major Chris Ivey told WITN that the FedEx driver had just made a delivery at 5th and Memorial and was stopped in traffic when he was approached by a man trying to get in his truck. Fearing for his safety the driver jumped out of the truck, and the other man jumped in.

The FedEx truck then went south in the northbound lanes and collided with an SUV that was sitting in traffic. Ivey said the stolen truck then crossed the median, went off the highway, and traveled some 200 yards before hitting the building.

Ivey said the man jumped out of the stolen truck and ran towards the Cook Out Restaurant.

Police said the man went to the wrecked SUV and tried to remove a 9 or 10-year-old child out of the backseat. Fortunately, a good Samaritan stepped in and prevented that from happening. The man was then caught by the police.

The mother and child in the SUV and the man in the FedEx truck were all taken to Vidant Medical Center with what Ivey said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they don’t know why the man took the FedEx truck.

