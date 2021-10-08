Improvements to Brunswick Riverwalk Park in Belville to begin next week

BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Belville announced Friday that the first phase of improvements to the Brunswick Riverwalk Park is set to begin next week.

This first phase will include a new floating boat dock along the existing boat ramp and a canoe/kayak launch which will be attached to the existing fishing pier.

The project is being funded by a combination of $190,449 in NC Department of Environmental Quality/Division of Coastal Management grant assistance and a cash contribution of $63,482 from the town.

This will be the first project under Belville’s “Vision 2030 Plan,” which is focused on creating mixed-use development at the heart of a new downtown area for the town.

“We’re excited to get underway with our work to turn our Vision 2030 Plan into reality,” said Mayor Mike Allen. “We thank DEQ and the Division of Coastal Management for aiding our efforts to begin fulfilling our dream of a new downtown Belville.”

Due to construction, the existing boat ramp will be closed until further notice. For additional information, contact town manager Athina Williams at townmanager@townofbelville.com or 910-371-2456.

