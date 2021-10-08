Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Improvements to Brunswick Riverwalk Park in Belville to begin next week

Brunswick Riverwalk Park
Brunswick Riverwalk Park(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Belville announced Friday that the first phase of improvements to the Brunswick Riverwalk Park is set to begin next week.

This first phase will include a new floating boat dock along the existing boat ramp and a canoe/kayak launch which will be attached to the existing fishing pier.

The project is being funded by a combination of $190,449 in NC Department of Environmental Quality/Division of Coastal Management grant assistance and a cash contribution of $63,482 from the town.

This will be the first project under Belville’s “Vision 2030 Plan,” which is focused on creating mixed-use development at the heart of a new downtown area for the town.

“We’re excited to get underway with our work to turn our Vision 2030 Plan into reality,” said Mayor Mike Allen. “We thank DEQ and the Division of Coastal Management for aiding our efforts to begin fulfilling our dream of a new downtown Belville.”

Due to construction, the existing boat ramp will be closed until further notice. For additional information, contact town manager Athina Williams at townmanager@townofbelville.com or 910-371-2456.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Fear Academy is accused of discrimination and retaliation after a student was banned from...
Lawsuit filed against Cape Fear Academy after student banned from commencement due to petition
Marvel's "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu joined the UNCW men's club volleyball team on the court for...
Marvel star joins UNCW club team on volleyball court
This is a screengrab of video sent in from the WITN viewer.
VIDEO: “Oh my God, he just stole the FedEx truck”
Kasheiria Jenae Hawes
WPD looking for missing 33-year-old woman
The board has purchased insurance coverage for sexual misconduct and molestation for years, but...
NHC school board reaches ‘impasse’ with insurance company in sex abuse lawsuit

Latest News

Harmony is tricked into auditioning for the annual Holiday Hallelujah Chorus — directed by an...
‘Christmas in Harmony’ marks Hallmark Christmas movie debut for star Ashleigh Murray
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson
NC lawmaker calls on Lt. Gov. Robinson to resign over homophobic, transphobic comments
(FILE)
N.C. attorney general joins 20 other states, files complaint against Postal Service’s 10-Year Plan
William Matthew Campbell, Sarah Jane Pierce
Two arrested in Bladen County after stolen truck leads to firearm, drug charges